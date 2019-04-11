Hendrina Renesta "Dieny" Van Den Brink (Scheerhoorn)

January 16, 1943 - April 9, 2019

Dieny, 76, of Caldwell, passed away on April 9 with family by her side.

Dieny was born in Utrecht Netherlands, to Jan and Renesta Scheerhoorn. She spent her younger years in the Netherlands, until she married Johannes "Hans" Van Den Brink. After the birth of their first child they moved to America where they had two more children. A few years later Dieny and Hans moved the kids to Caldwell where they have lived ever since.

Dieny and Hans celebrated 56 years of marriage in March. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Dieny is survived by he husband Hans, son Nick and his family (Levi, Jon, Twyla & Patrick), son Ed and his family (Shelby Foy, Justin, Kayla, & Dakota), and daughter Renesta (Bryan) Bittick and family (Ryan & Jordan). She is also survived by two sisters, Roellie Kragten, Engelina Smith and one brother Willem Scheerhoorn, and numerous great grand children. Dieny was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother.

A memorial service will be held at Flahiff Funeral Chapel 624 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell on Friday April 12 at 2:00 P.M. Lunch will follow at the Caldwell Elks Lodge.

Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019