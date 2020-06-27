Henrietta Frerichs

Henrietta Rose Frerichs
March 18, 1930 - June 18, 2020
Henrietta Rose Leusman Frerichs passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the age of 90. Services will be held on Thursday, July 2nd at 10:30 A.M. at Grace Lutheran Church in Caldwell.
Henrietta was born March 18, 1930, to Henry and Clara Wolfe Leusman in Rapid City, South Dakota. She was an only child and always reminisced that her lambs and other farm animals were her childhood friends. At the age of three, her family moved to Nampa, Idaho, and she graduated from Nampa High School in 1948. She attended Zion Lutheran Church in Nampa until her parents sold the farm and moved to Caldwell, where her parents built and owned College Heights Grocery for many years.
Henrietta met Clarence Frerichs at the Grace Lutheran Walter League youth group in Caldwell when they were 17 and 18. Shortly after they were married, Clarence joined the Navy during the Korean War conflict. Henrietta traveled to San Diego, California, where she lived and worked as a secretary for four years to be near him when he was in port.
When Clarence built the new Caldwell Electric shop in Caldwell, Henrietta was instrumental in the beautiful seasonal decorations that always adorned the shop with the motto: "Lighting the Way to Better Living". Her beautiful, creative Christmas trees, Easter displays and spring décor were always a highlight in the city of Caldwell.
In 1961, Henrietta and Clarence built their life-long home in Caldwell, just down from the College of Idaho, when the city limits stopped at Linden Street. Their home was the site of many wonderful family get-togethers, down through the years of holidays - especially their annual 4th of July BBQ where any and all were invited for hamburgers and homemade ice cream and to sit in the backyard to watch while the Caldwell city fireworks were fired off from the stadium.
Henrietta always believed in and was very involved in parochial schools, beginning with Grace Lutheran Church's grade school and assisting at Nampa Christian and Greenleaf Academy fundraisers. She and Clarence were the co-chairmen of the large annual fundraising auction for many years at Nampa Christian Schools. Their pit BBQ dinner and solicitations for auction items from local businesses were long remembered in the community. Henrietta also sold Best-Line cleaning products at many state and county fairs as a fundraising enterprise for Nampa Christian down through the years.
Always involved in their home church Grace Lutheran, she assisted in acquiring the stained glass windows for the new sanctuary. She also taught the boys' Sunday school classes for many years and so appreciated the ones that would still stop by occasionally to visit her many years later. She was an accomplished piano player, but could barely read a note; however, she could sit down and play beautifully by ear.
The family cabin in Idaho City was her special place and occupied much of her time. Upon Clarence's retirement from the electrical trade, they undertook the remodeling of the cabin in 1995 and spent a good portion of their summers there. Many happy times and wonderful memories were had down through the years. In their "retirement" years, Henrietta and Clarence took over rental units where they met and helped many people.
Strong in her beliefs and opinions, Henrietta always had a helping hand for whoever needed a hand up. She modeled an unparalleled work ethic and encouraged her children in each of their life's vocations. She loved her flowers and many bird species that adorned her life. Married 67 years, Henrietta is survived by her three children and their spouses: Kimberly (Dirk) Johnson of Caldwell, Scott (Patricia) Frerichs of Ontario, Oregon, and Christine (Ron) Tomlinson of Boise; and eight grandchildren: Leroy, Kristina, Trentan, Jenna, Brianna, Jacob, Dain, and Drue. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Clarence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.