Henry Gerald (Jerry) Harbaugh, 88, of Caldwell, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Farmway Building, Caldwell. The family will receive friends in the Relief Society Room beginning at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell. Condolences may be shared with the family and the full obituary read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com 208-459-3629
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019