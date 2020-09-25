Hervin Leon "Lee" Hales
Hervin Leon "Lee" Hales passed away peacefully at the Sunny Ridge Care Facility in Nampa, ID on September 22, 2020. He was 82 years old.
Lee was born on April 12, 1938 in Brigham City, UT to Leon Hales and Gayle Bunderson Hales. He was the second oldest of four children. Lee established life-long friendships while attending Nampa High School. Those years were filled with afternoons waterskiing on Lake Lowell and playing basketball when the weather turned cold. He began his college life at BYU but took a 2-1/2 year break to serve a mission in the countries of Uruguay and Paraguay from 1958-1961. While in S. America he developed a great love for the people, culture and language and had an opportunity to play on a basketball team that won the Uruguayan national pennant twice. After graduating from BYU in 1962 with a degree in business management, he returned to Nampa, ID, where he joined his father (and eventually his younger brother, Noel) in running the family furniture store. Hales Furniture was an anchor in downtown Nampa for 50 years before the brothers sold it in 1998.
In 1962 he married Robin Louise Robison, and together they had three children: Debbie, Randy and Ryan. Lee and Robin divorced in early 1981. Shortly after Lee was introduced by family friends to the love of his life, Margaret Ann "Marti" McCarrey, they were married in late 1981 and brought their two families together to create a +1 "Brady Bunch" home with seven active children, aged two to 17. While the household size more than doubled overnight, so did the laughter and fun of the combined families. Lee and Marti did an amazing job parenting their large family and somehow managed to prioritize date nights and time together.
Lee lived a full life that centered on his family. There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his children and wife. It was widely known by all of the neighborhood children that you wanted Lee on your basketball team. While muscular dystrophy slowed him down, he never lost his deadly accurate shot from anywhere on the court. He was involved and supportive of all of his children's interests and activities that filled nearly every evening and most weekends. He was known for his easy personality, kindness and great sense of humor.
Lee is survived by his wife, Marti, and three children: Debbie (Drew) Smith, Randy (Lisa) Hales, and Ryan (Laura) Hales; four stepchildren: Christi (Scott) Groharing, Amy (Scott) Hurren, Michael (Tara) Deppe, and Kelly (Ryan) Vestal; 27 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Gayle, and two siblings: Janice (Fred) Clark and Noel (Loretta) Hales. He is survived by his youngest brother, John (Melanie) Hales. Lee was deeply loved by his family and many friends.
The family would like to thank everyone who assisted him as his muscular dystrophy advanced and he suffered multiple debilitating strokes, and no amount of gratitude can be adequately expressed to his wife, Marti, for the unconditional love and care she provided him over the years.
In light of COVID-19, a graveside service intended for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 2:00 pm at the Melba Cemetery, 7277 Baseline Rd., Melba, ID 83641. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300 Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
.