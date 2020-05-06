Hilda W. Nuttman
March 29, 1927 - May 2, 2020
Hilda W. Frei Nuttman, 93 of Cottonwood, ID passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Kootenai Medical Center in Couer D'Alene, Idaho.
Hilda W. Nuttman was born on Maughmer Point, Keuterville, Idaho to Sabi (Eusebaiua Julius) Frei and Clara Bauknecht Frei on March 29, 1927. Her mother died when Hilda was seven years old. Her older brother and her moved in with and were raised by Joe and Amalia Uhlenkott. She tagged along to Point School with her older brother, Richard to learn English. Hilda attended Karnes School for one year. She attended grade school and high school at St. Gertrude's Academy, living as a boarder part time, graduating in 1944.
After high school, Hilda spent a year with relatives in Wilmington, CA and worked at Woolworth's. She returned to Cottonwood, met Robert J. Nuttman and they were married in April 1947. In July 1948, the couple had a daughter (Gail). She lived on a small farm south of Cottonwood all her adult life. She was employed as a part time receptionist and bookkeeper at Dr. Orr's office for 28 years and for 18 years at St. Mary's Hospital in Cottonwood. She did clerical work for Cottonwood Sales Yard and Spencer Livestock Sales Yard in Lewiston for many years. She drove a mail route in the Winona Area for a time.
Hilda was a member of the St. Mary's Hospital Guild, the Christian Mothers, the CDA and Prairie Senior Citizens serving as treasurer for many years. Hilda was also a member of the Idaho County Republican Central Committee for 24 years.
Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Richard, her husband Robert and her daughter Gail.
Survivors include her sister Dorothy Hanson, Ferdinand, ID, her brother Leo and wife Betty Frei, Lenore, ID, her son-in-law Larry Church, Fruitland, ID, grandsons, Jeff (Ginger) Church, Fruitland, ID, and Rob (Sarah) Church, West Lafayette, IN, Granddaughters, Dianna (Troy) Thomson, Santa Fe, NM and Jacque Church, Wenatchee, WA. She also had nine great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and hundreds of cousins.
There will be a public visitation at the Blackmer Funeral Home on Thursday May 7, 2-6 pm. Friday, May 8th, there will be a Rosary at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cottonwood at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 am. Graveside service will be at the Keuterville Cemetery.
The diocese of Boise asks that the mass be for the family and close friends.
Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 6, 2020.