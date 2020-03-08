|
Hildegard Ann Gutierrez
Hildegard Ann Gutierrez, 57, of Caldwell passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at a local care center.
Hildegard was a very special and extraordinary person. She was a devoted friend, caring nurse, and a lovely mother, daughter, and sister. Hildegard has four children and a grandson to carry on her legacy and wisdom. Brandon, her grandson, is a gentle soul who loved her hugs and making her laugh. Albert, her youngest son, a junior in high school is a tough kid who just survived his own battle against leukemia and came out of it 100% thanks to the help of family and friends and a very successful bone marrow transplant. Andre, her second son, has a passion for music, a junior at Boise State, and was the matching bone marrow donor for Albert. Gabriel, her oldest son, graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Idaho in 2018, a responsible young man who acquired temporary guardianship of Albert during his whole treatment so that his mother didn't have to take too much time off from work. Hildegard was a single mother raising three boys working long hours to keep a roof over their heads. With the help from her parents, Connie Garibay and Samuel Nava, and other family members and friends she managed to have her kids taken care of and learn respect for others. She was a genuine person, always believed in people, very kind to everyone, and treated them like family. She left this world too soon and had hopes to see her kids live full lives, even when one of her own children's lives was at risk, she believed that her kids could get through anything. It will be tough for her family and friend to live on without her, but her essence is still with them and will never be forgotten. She will be missed immensely.
Hildegard is survived by her sons: Albert Nava Gutierrez (16), Andre Nava Gutierrez (24), Gabriel George Gutierrez (25), Juan Sanchez, Jr (29); daughter Samantha Nava-Jasso (32); grandson Brandon Maurice Sanchez (6); mother Cornelia Palomo Garibay (76); father Samuel Nava, Sr (77); brothers: Dr. Samuel Nava, Jr (56), Alejandro Cervantes Nava (22), Frederico Cervantes Nava (16); sister Evalinda Cervantes Nava (19).
Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Friday, March 13 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1122 W. Linden St. in Caldwell. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Thursday, March 12, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. 208-467-7300. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020