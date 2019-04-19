Howell (Howie) Omar Watson

September 24, 1940 - April 15, 2019

Howell "Howie" Watson, 78 of Boise Idaho, passed away from complications of COPD April 15th, 2019.

Howie was born in Blackfoot Idaho to Arvada "Bus" and Gretchen Watson. Howie grew up in Nampa and attended high school in McCall before entering the Army in 1958 and immediately went to Korea during the war. Howie met his wife Kay Kimball of Challis and they married on Nov 22, 1963. After the ceremony they realized that President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated. It ended up being a sad day for the entire country. Together they raised four amazing children Kip, Russ, Camille and Jon. Howie worked for Idaho Concrete for a while and opened up his own upholstery shop on Main Street in old downtown Caldwell in 1967. He eventually had to close up shop and took to the mining industry where he worked in the Mojave Desert, the White Clouds mining "Molly", and near Thompson Creek close to where he lived raising his family on a Salmon River ranch. Howie also worked part time as a hunting guide in the rugged West Fork of the Yankee Fork country. It was on one of these trips in to set up camp before the "Dudes" from Chicago came in that his pack string was attacked by a mountain lion and he lost two pack horses for over a week. He eventually found his calling as a flooring contractor where he worked most of his adult life and took great pride in the quality of work he produced.

Howie was dedicated to family above all else. He would give you his last dollar or shirt off his back if you needed it. That was just his way.

Howie loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, boating, and spending time with his kids and grandchildren. Howie is survived by his wife Kay, children Kip and wife Kathy, Russ and wife Andrea, Camille, Jon & wife Sarah. 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren will remember "Grandpa Howie".

Howie will be laid to rest at the Veterans Cemetery on April 23rd at 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of his life will follow at the Waters Edge Event center near the Hilton Garden Inn, Eagle, directly after.

Questions can be directed to Bella Vida Funeral Home.

