Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cache Valley Mortuary
80 West 4200 North
Hyde Park, UT 84318
(435) 787-8514
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dayton Ward chapel
825 North Westside Hwy
Dayton, ID
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Dayton Ward chapel
825 North Westside Hwy
Dayton, ID
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Dayton Ward chapel
825 North Westside Hwy
Dayton, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Thornley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Thornley


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ida Thornley Obituary
Ida May Thornley
Our dearest mother, grandmother, sister and friend Ida May Thornley passed away Wednesday February 13, 2019 in her home at the age of 82. Ida May was born November 18, 1936 in Unity, Idaho. Ida May was the 10th child of Daniel and Ida Eliza (Tueller) Bowen. She was 9 years old when they moved to the treasure valley. She attended schools in Boise and graduated from Boise High School in May of 1954. Funeral Services under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435 787 8514. View a full obituary, share memories or condolences at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries