Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
15862 Indiana Ave
Caldwell, ID
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview Bible Church
1010 W Greenhurst Rd
Nampa, ID
Ila "Marie" Crisp


1922 - 2019
Ila "Marie" Crisp Obituary
Ila "Marie" Odle Bell Crisp
January 24, 1922 - June 26, 2019
Ila "Marie" Odle Bell Crisp was born January 24, 1922 to Earl and Lena Harrison Odle she was raised on the family farm and graduated from Nampa High School. After high school Marie attended nursing school and became an R.N. at St. Luke's, later becoming a registered X-ray technician she was on the ground floor of M.S.T.I. as their first R.N. and stayed until her retirement in 1985.
In 1945 she married Clifton Hanford Bell. They had one daughter, Catherine, but later divorced.
In December 1968 she married Richard "Dick" Crisp. They were together until his death in 2014.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Catherine Barayasarra; step-sons, Randy (Susan) Crisp, Ken (Bonnie) Crisp, and Terry Crisp; a step-daughter, Becky (Clint) Greene; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her cousins.
Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Lena; husband, Richard Crisp; son-in-law, Mike Barayasarra; and step-daughter and her spouse, Kathy (Merlin) Parker.
After retirement, Marie loved to garden with lots of flowers and vegetables she enjoyed sharing with family and friends.
Marie's family would like to thank the nurses at Encompass Health Hospice; especially Emily, Lorelei, and Irene, and thank all of the other great gals at Grace Assisted Living.
A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 Indiana Ave, Caldwell, ID, on July 2, 2019 at 10:00am and a memorial service will follow, at the Lakeview Bible Church, 1010 W Greenhurst Rd, Nampa, ID at 11:00 AM.
To view Marie's online guest book or send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 30, 2019
