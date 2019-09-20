|
Ila D Gusttafson
June 22, 1920 - Sept 10, 2019
Ila was born in Idaho Falls to Verda Empey and Del Vere Delong.
She married Gordon Allen "Gus" Gustafson on August 13, 1938 eventually settling in Caldwell, ID.
Ila was a wonderful witty woman who will be missed very much.
She sold Avon and through out the years worked at King Brown Gardens, Garber Shoes, Idaho Dept Store, Dr. Fink's office and Simplot Corp.
Preceded in death by husband GA Gustafson and brother Cary Delong, Ila is survived by her "son by choice", Larry Ward and her "daughter by choice", Peggy Lou Faylor as well as many "adopted" grand children, their spouses and great grand children.
A graveside service will be held at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell at 2pm on Monday Sept 23.
In lieu of flowers please donate to: Meals on Wheels, Hospice, the Oregon Trail Church of God or Metro Community Services .
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019