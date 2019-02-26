Ila Jane Inselman

Ila Jane Ulrich Inselman, 97, of Melba passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 in a Nampa care center. Ila was born May 28, 1921 in Elm Creek, Nebraska. Her parents were Guy and Janie McMullen Ulrich. She spent her childhood years growing up on the farm which was a tree claim taken out of prairie sod by her great-grandparents Ulrich. In 1936 she moved with her family to Nampa and graduated from Nampa High School in 1938. Following graduating she was employed by Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Company in Nampa as an operator, serving as the night operator during World War II.

She met her future husband Robert Inselman in 1940. They were married December 25, 1943 While he was serving in the army. They remained married almost 63 years until his death in 2006.

Ila is survived by her daughter Kathy Webb and her husband Nick; grandsons James Johnston and wife Alisa and Shawn Johnston and wife Beth; two great-grandson William and Matias; a sister-in-law Mary Lou Compton and Husband Tom; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister Norma Peterson; and nephew Steven White.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the Melba Cemetery on Baseline Road in Melba.