Ilona Marie Ode, 79, of Nampa, died April 4, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. Private burial will be in the Greenleaf Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171