Inez Evon King
August 16, 1934 - September 19, 2020
Inez Evon King, 86, of Nampa, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at a Nampa Retirement Center. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell. There will be a viewing and visitation at the Nampa Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6 - 8 PM.
Inez Evon King was born on August 16, 1934 in Fruitvale, ID. Later her parents purchased land outside of Melba, ID. Inez grew up on a farm and attended a two-room school in the Wilson community. Inez was always busy with 4-H, fair projects, and attending Sunday School with her two sisters, Shirley and Clara. Then she went on to graduate from Melba High School. And continued her career attending NNC, which is now NNU with high grades and a Secretarial Degree. Inez had attended a church gathering where she had met Robert King and they were married in 1951. They made their first home in New Plymouth, ID. In 1953 a son Robbie was born. That same year, the family moved to Nampa, ID to purchase a home. 1955 a daughter, Judy was born and in 1967 their second son, Neil was born. Robert and Inez were divorced. Inez was always busy raising her children, gardening, canning, and baking cookies. Inez took a position in Caldwell, ID as a Secretary at Grange Mutual Insurance. Later Inez took a new position at the Nampa School Dist. 131 working as a Secretary for Eastside Grade School and Roosevelt Grade School where she was employed for over 30 years before retiring. Inez was a Missionette Leader, Sunday School teacher, sang in the church choir and played the piano for services. She would pick up children who had no rides and take them to Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
Inez is survived by her 3 children, Judy Henderson and Rob and Betty King, Nampa and Neil and Jana King, Wagner, OK. Inez is blessed with 7 grandchildren, Sasha Gregory, Aliesje King, Robin Blood, Scott King, Jacob King, Caleb King, and Hannah King. 5 great grandchildren, Kainin Martin, Kennady Gregory, Marc Gregory, Adrianna Blood, and Anna Mieke Blood. A number of nieces and nephews that she truly loved along with her loving sisters Shirl Verbanac of Boise, ID and Clara Bish of Nampa, ID.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Love INC of Treasure Valley, 16446 N. Franklin Blvd., Nampa, ID 83687.