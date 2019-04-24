Irene Vivian Missman

Irene Vivian Farnlund Missman was called home to her Father in Heaven on April 12, 2019 at the age of 85. She died peacefully at home.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. April 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 112 Randolph St. in Melba, Idaho, with a viewing from 11:00 to 12:00 noon prior to the services. Burial will follow the services at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens, Boise, Idaho. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300 Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com

Irene was born October 18, 1933 in Ketchum, Idaho, the daughter of August Theodore and Clara Pearl Davis Farnlund. When she was three years old her family moved to Mountain Home. She attended school in Mountain Home through the eighth grade. The family then moved to Boise where she attended school, graduating from Boise High School in 1951.

It was in Boise where she met her husband-to-be, Alan Missman. They were married on June 3, 1951 in Winnemucca, Nevada. After their first child, Julia, was born they moved to Washington State where they settled in Mount Lake Terrace. Their second child, Pamela was born while they were in Washington. In August 1962, they returned to Boise because of Alan's ailing father. Another daughter Kimberly was born a year later.

While they were in Washington, both Irene and Alan joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Irene is survived by three children: Julia Ann, Wallace (Gerry) of Emmett, Pamela Annette McKay (Kenneth) of Nampa, Kimberly Irene Kissel (Kelly) of Pocatello; 15 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister; one brother and several nieces and nephews. Her parents, husband, four sisters and one brother, three brothers-in-law, and three nephews and one nephew-on-law preceded her in death.