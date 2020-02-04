|
|
Irene S Redmon
May 24, 1936 - January 29, 2020
Irene S. Redmon, passed away at home in Greenleaf with Family by her side January 29, 2020. She was born May 24, 1936 in Arizona. John and Irene lived in Brazil and traveled extensively to numerous countries and throughout the U.S. They had just celebrated their 58th Anniversary in December.
Irene leaves behind her husband John, two children, her son Johnny, her daughter Kathy & her husband
Mark, two Grandchildren Joshua Redmon & wife Tracy, Hailee Swainston & husband Shawn, and four Great Grandchildren Zain, Brenna & Novalee Swainston, & Sylvianna Redmon.
Memorial Service will held on February 7th, 2020 at 12:00 at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell, Idaho. Friends may share a memory of Irene at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020