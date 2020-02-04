Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 459-0833
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Redmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Redmon


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Redmon Obituary
Irene S Redmon
May 24, 1936 - January 29, 2020
Irene S. Redmon, passed away at home in Greenleaf with Family by her side January 29, 2020. She was born May 24, 1936 in Arizona. John and Irene lived in Brazil and traveled extensively to numerous countries and throughout the U.S. They had just celebrated their 58th Anniversary in December.
Irene leaves behind her husband John, two children, her son Johnny, her daughter Kathy & her husband
Mark, two Grandchildren Joshua Redmon & wife Tracy, Hailee Swainston & husband Shawn, and four Great Grandchildren Zain, Brenna & Novalee Swainston, & Sylvianna Redmon.
Memorial Service will held on February 7th, 2020 at 12:00 at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell, Idaho. Friends may share a memory of Irene at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -