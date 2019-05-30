Isaac David "Ike" Helton was born July 16, 1923, in Bloodland, Missouri, and died May 25, 2019 in Nampa, Idaho, where he had lived for over seventy years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ollie May Williamson Helton; mother, Carrie Augusta Helton Knight and brother, Joseph Willard Knight. He is survived by a loving family that includes his three children: Billy Ike Helton of Clatskanie, Oregon; Peggy Helton Malsom (Dennis) of Gold Canyon, Arizona; and Jack Douglas Helton (Karin) of Nampa, Idaho; eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jerry Williamson (Carol) of Mobile, Alabama, as well a beloved niece, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.

Ike graduated from Bloodland High School then went to work at Fort Leonard Wood. It was while working at the Fort that he met Ollie May. They were married in Waynesville, Missouri, March 19, 1943. They moved to Lawrence, Kansas, when he was assigned to work at the Hercules Powder Plant during the war. While they were there their first son, Billy Ike, was born in 1945.

After the war they returned to Missouri then moved west settling in Caldwell where Peggy was born in 1949. They lived and farmed in the Caldwell and Nampa areas. Their third child, Jack, joined the family in 1961. Ike worked for Home Dairies for over forty years retiring as plant foreman.

Ike continued to raise cattle after retiring from the dairy. He always enjoyed showing his cattle to visiting friends and family. He'd look at the pasture full of growing steers and say, "There's my new pickup truck."

He was a member of the Church of God Seventh Day in Meridian. He loved visiting with friends and family and recounting stories. His stories were told over and over and were anticipated at family gatherings.

He taught us how to work hard and how to enjoy life. He taught us what is important in life, how to laugh, and how to not take ourselves too seriously. We're thankful he was our father and set such an example for all of us. We love you Dad.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, June 3rd at Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N. Main St. in Meridian. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 4th at Church of God Seventh Day, 1808 W. 3rd St. in Meridian. Burial will follow at Meridian Cemetery. Please join the family at the church for a luncheon following the cemetery service. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com.