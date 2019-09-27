|
|
Isabel Jones Brassey
August 11, 1926 - September 9, 2019
Our dear mother, Isabel Jones Brassey, passed away peacefully at her home on September 9, 2019, at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. Isabel was born on August 11, 1926 in Malad, Idaho to E.R. and Mabel Jones. The family moved to Boise in 1928 when her father accepted a job as a State Bank Examiner at the onset of the "Great Depression". Soon after, E.R. accepted a job with the Idaho First National Bank and later served until his retirement as 1st Vice President. Her mother was a wonderful homemaker who anonymously made clothing for schoolchildren in need.
Isabel was raised with her two sisters, Helen and Joan. They had a close and loving relationship throughout Isabel's life. They admired their parents' work ethic and generosity and followed their example.
Isabel attended Longfellow and Washington Elementary schools where she made many lifetime friends including Roberta Adams, Anona DeWinter, Adelaid McLeod, and Jean Patrick. She attended North Junior High and graduated from Boise High school with the class of 1944. During her high school years, Isabel was a member of Job's Daughters and served as their Honored Queen in 1944.
She attended Boise Junior College for two years and then enrolled at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She majored in Apparel Design with a minor in Social Science, lacking two credits to have a second minor in Chemistry.
Isabel met her future husband Vernon Brassey, during her last year at BJC. Vern had already graduated from college and was self-employed on his ranch in Placerville, Idaho, so he was free to visit Isabel at UCLA whenever he liked. When Vern visited Isabel he would sit on the front steps of her sorority and play auto bridge while she attended class. The housemother liked Vern because he was always willing to fix things at the sorority house. Ten days after graduating from UCLA, she married Vern on June 30, 1948 at St. Michael's Cathedral in Boise. She made her own wedding gown and wardrobe. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before Vern passed away on January 14, 2009.
Isabel and Vern lived at the Placerville ranch during the early years of their marriage. Even though they were four miles from town without a telephone or neighbors, Isabel loved the beauty and solitude of the ranch and they only returned to Boise when the snow made it difficult to stay. They rented an apartment in the Elam home on Harrison Boulevard, prior to building their family home in 1951.
Isabel was a devoted mother to Ann (Dave Norris), Carol (Steve Parry), Eve (Tom Chandler) and Vern II (Robin). She was also an amazing grandmother who loved and supported her five granddaughters; Eve and Tom Chandler's children Claire, Carolyn and Jane, and Vern and Robin's children Hope and Erin. Isabel loved spending time with her granddaughters, taking them to church and often paying for swimming lessons, dancing classes and gymnastics. Her granddaughters will remember has as a mentor and role model.
Isabel believed it important to contribute to her community and she was active in a variety of organizations and at church. Isabel taught at St. Michael's Sunday school and volunteered with their Pastoral Care Program. Isabel and Vern were co-presidents of the Collister PTA and helped build several floats for Boise's Holiday Parade. Isabel was a member of the Junior League of Boise and served a term as their president. She was a docent at the Boise Art Museum and participated in the "Art in the Schools" project, taking a collection of paintings to 26 local elementary schools to share with the students. She also participated in the "Brailling" project which translated textbooks into braille. Isabel served a term as the citizen member of Idaho's Nursing Board and helped establish the Boise State University School of Nursing. She served a term as president of her Gamma Phi Beta Alumni Association and was recognized as a Distinguished Citizen by the Idaho Statesman in 1977.
Isabel is survived by two sisters, her four children and their spouses, many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. She was grateful to stay at home until her death, thanks to her wonderful caregivers; Nancy Gledhill, Angela Willardsen, Patricia Munson, Raquel Ogle, Jennifer Dillon, Mindy Steffey, and her devoted hospice nurse, DeAnna Root. They made the final months of her life peaceful, comfortable and provided immeasurable support to her children. The family is thankful for the exceptional care Isabel received over the last two years.
She will be remembered as a woman of intelligence, good humor and a deep commitment to those in need. She will also be remembered for her strength of character, her generosity, her perseverance and for being a loyal friend.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a charitable contribution in Isabel's memory to either St. Michael's Endowment Fund or the Women's and Children's Alliance. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Michael's Cathedral, 518 N. 8th Street, at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019