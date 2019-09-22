|
|
"Jeany" Isabel Jean Keys
July 12, 1955 - Sept 13, 2019
Jeany was born in Boise, Idaho July 12, 1955, to James Combes and Helen Cherry. She lived much of her early life on the Combes family farm where her greatest joy was being big sister to Jim and Barb. She had her first child Michael at a young age and soon married Glen Davis and had a second child Richard. She was widowed in 1980 but continued her quest to be a great mother and enjoyed all the sporting events, holidays and activities having young children brought. Later she married LaMar Cafferty and they raised their children together as a family. Jeany seldom missed her kids sports and with her mom Helen loved traveling the northwest taking the kids BMX racing. In between that Lamar and Jeany enjoyed running their businesses and spending time at their Lowman cabin. She could frequently be found rafting the Payette River or driving to Jackpot for a fun weekend with family and friends.
Jeany later married Larry Keys. They spent several years in Idaho. During this time, she was diagnosed with an AVM in her brain. It was removed successfully but left lingering side effects for the remainder of her life. After the surgery her and Larry relocated to Springfield Oregon. Jeany returned to the Treasure Valley when her son Mike was diagnosed with cancer and spent the last 13 years in Nampa and later in Ontario, Oregon.
She was a lover of fashion, shopping, and animals, and being the most beautiful woman she could be, inside and out. Her infectious laugh and sense of humor is already greatly missed!
Jeany was preceded in death by her son Michael and father James. Jeany is survived by her mother Helen, brother Jim (Selena), sister Barb, son Rich, granddaughters Jordan and Elsie, grandson Brodie, great grandsons Karson and Ben, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at the Nampa First Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday, September 25 at 11am.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019