Iva Morrison Hunter

September 18, 1929 - March 21, 2019

Mrs. Iva Louise (Morrison) Hunter, born on September 18, 1929 in Vinita, Oklahoma, to the late Minnie Mae Morrison and the late James Edward Morrison, passed away at age 89 on March 21, 2019 in Gastonia, North Carolina. Iva was the beloved wife of the late Vernon Hunter, loving mother of Charlotte, James, Donna, David, and Lynn; dearest grandmother to Jason, Heather, Jay, Daniel, Nick, Kayda, Amanda, Ethan, and late granddaughter Shawn; and to seven great grandchildren.

She will be sorely missed by her surviving ten siblings; preceded in death by 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

Iva attended Wichita State University Technology where she graduated with honors as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Iva enjoyed working with the elderly and was well-loved by her patients. She retired in 1999.

All whom love her dearly will never forget her tenacity, spirit and quick wit. A woman that lived life to the fullest, enjoyed a good game of cards with a hot cup of coffee and spending time with her family.

The family invites donations in Iva's name to Gaston Hospice - Robin Johnson House, 5005 Shepards Way Dr., Dallas, NC 28034.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the graveside service, officiated by Mr. Robert Morrison, on Wednesday, April 10 from 10:30 to 12:00 p.m. The funeral home will be Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 Indiana Ave, Caldwell, Idaho, 83607. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary