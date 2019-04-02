Services Service 11:00 AM Church of the Nazarene Caldwell , ID View Map Graveside service 2:30 PM Greenleaf Cemetery. Resources More Obituaries for Ivan Warren Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ivan Warren

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ivan "Van" Warren

October 30, 1926 - March 24, 2019

Van Warren, age 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep very early on a Sunday morning, May 24, 2019. The seventh of 13 children, he was born on October 30, 1926, in Ponca, Arkansas, to Charlie and Addie Warren. In 1932, the family moved to Harrison. The family had the distinction of being the first in the county to enjoy indoor plumbing and electricity, which arrived on their farm in 1938. Charlie built a number of homes in Harrison and later in Caldwell which are still in use, and the children enjoyed playing in Crooked Creek and at outings at the Buffalo River, with Van and the other older boys looking out after their younger siblings. There was a short move to Idaho, but they returned in 1941 for one year and then back to Caldwell in 1942. Van married Virginia Jolene Fox, also of Harrison, in 1943. Both were 17, which at the time did not seem to be a problem, but many years later, Arkansas annulled all those marriages of persons under 18, a source of great amusement to the family. Van joined the service during the war, and the family grew to include 5 children. Employment as a contractor took them to Arizona, Oregon, and finally back to Idaho. Van and Jolene attended the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Eugene early on in their Oregon residency, and during one of their meetings, Van gave his heart to the Lord. He never tired of telling people about God's goodness in his life, encouraging all to give their hearts to the Lord. He managed Warren Construction Company for many decades, building roads and installing concrete ditches for local farmers. He enjoyed family get-togethers and more than once praised God for taste buds at family dinners. He was an expert pilot, flying his private plane, and he loved listening to gospel music-that music remained a passion to the end of his life. Both he and Jolene loved to watch songbirds and feed them. Often an injured bird or abandoned chicks were rescued and cared for until they were able to survive in the wild. After 56 years of marriage, he lost his wife Jolene to liver cancer in 1999. Later, he flew back home to Arkansas for visits, attended family reunions, and talked with a widowed cousin of Jolene's, Ann Sims. Later the two were married and lived in Arkansas until Van's death. Just as Van lovingly cared for Jolene in her last illness, so faithfully did Ann care for Van as his health failed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jolene; his parents, Charlie and Addie Warren; two infant siblings, Harvey and Harley; two sisters, Cleo and Norma Jean; three brothers, Albert, Argie, and Fred; and a son, Charles Randall. He is survived by three sisters, June, Laura, and Lois; 2 brothers, J.C. and Henry; two sons, Ron and John; two daughters, Deborah and Kathleen; 10 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorials would be made to The Gideons International. A service will be held at Ustick Road Church of the Nazarene in Caldwell, Idaho, 817 W. Ustick Road on April 6 at 11:00 A.M. There will be a luncheon provided, and graveside services will follow at 2:30 P.M. at the Greenleaf Cemetery. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries