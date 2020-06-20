Jack C. BishAugust 12, 1938 - June 14, 2020Jack C. Bish, 81, of Caldwell, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020 surrounded by his family.Jack was born on August 12, 1938 to Woodrow and Thelma Bish in Caldwell, Idaho. The family lived in several locations throughout southern Idaho and Washington.After graduating from Melba High School in 1956, Jack met and married Clara McMahan. Over their years of marriage, they were blessed with five children, Jack, Christy, Carla, Jason and Carma.Jack loved his family and provided a life for a clan of seven by heading out the door with a black lunch pail and two thermos' of coffee each day. His hard work and dedication to providing for his family, produced a life full of vacations, camping trips and loads of memories. His love of family continued to spill over to the grandchildren and great grandchildren that would follow.As a young man, Jack enlisted with the United States Navy in August 1956 as a seaman apprentice. He attended Great Lakes Naval Training Station in North Chicago for radar school followed by electronics school in Norfolk, Virginia. He was later assigned to the USS Chickasaw where he served four years. He was proud of his ship and his service. Jack was also stationed in Long Beach, California.Following an honorable discharge from the Navy, Jack joined the IBEW Electrical Union in December 1965 and began a long career as a licensed electrician. He worked for several companies throughout the Treasure Valley, including both Caldwell Electric and Quality Electric. Jack completed his electrical career retiring from Micron Technology, Inc. in November 2000. Receipt of his 50 Year IBEW service pin in 2015 was a great source of pride and honor for Jack.Jack enjoyed many hobbies over his lifetime including fishing, hunting, rock hunting, gold mining, bee keeping, painting and gardening in his large, beautiful yard. The neighbors often referred to his yard as "the park"! He also enjoyed traveling the United States with family and friends for annual Chickasaw ship reunions, several vacations to Hawaii and even ventures to Europe. Jack's heart, true love and appreciation for the outdoors could be found at the beloved family campground passed down from his parents.Jack was preceded in death by his mother and father, Woodrow and Thelma Bish. He is survived by his sisters, Joyce Coulter and Betty Lee.Jack is also survived by his children Jack (Glenda), Christy, Carla (Dan), Jason, Carma (Glenn) and their mother, Clara Bish. He was Pa to his surviving grandchildren Jennifer, Jeremy, Heather (Joe), Natalie, Kayla, Nacole (Jeremy), Dana (Sean), Jordan and great grandchildren Tayler, Dylan, Jacob, Cody, Will, Avery, Bentley, Ava, Alivia, Spencer, Rylee and Noah. We will miss you dearly Dad and Pa!Jack will also be missed by several nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.Memorial and cremation services are under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. June 24, 2020 at Flahiff Funeral Chapel located at 624 Cleveland Boulevard in Caldwell, Idaho. Protective masks for this memorial are optional.