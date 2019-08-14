|
Jack Golden Frickey
Jack Frickey of Nampa, Idaho was surrounded by family and a whole lot of love when he passed the morning of August 9, 2019. Jack was the baby of the family, born on January 16, 1960 in Nampa, Idaho. Being the youngest child was fitting with his personality. He was resilient and persistent, a mama's boy, charming, stubborn, a risk taker, rebellious, artistic, and known well for his sense of humor. He loved to make anyone and everyone around him laugh. Jack lived an adventurous 59 years. He married Vickie Ensley in 1980 and had four children. Jack was preceded in death by his father Jack Lowell Frickey. He is survived by his mother Betty Frickey; siblings: Steve, Mark, and Cheryl (Don Boden); children: Shannon (Nathan Narte), Brice (Jamie Frickey), Breanna (Eric Navarro), Matthew (Sierra Chereji), Hannah; followed by 15 grandchildren and another on the way. Jack was also known by loved ones as "Bubs". From the beginning of his life he was called this which turned into a lifelong name by which everyone knew him. Jack truly was a Jack of all trades. He had many talents and could succeed at anything he put his mind to. He worked in construction as an expert in fine grading. He also worked on a tug boat doing underwater research. Jack bought and ran a sno cone shack which his grandchildren absolutely loved. He did beautiful woodwork, and so much more. He loved the sunshine and living anywhere that the sun shined bright. But of all things in his life, his grandchildren were his absolute pride and joy. Nothing shined brighter to him than their smiling faces. Jack's life will be celebrated at an open house on Saturday, August 17, from 11-2pm at the home of Betty Frickey, 425 N 42nd St, Nampa, ID. His final arrangements are by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019