Jack Frisch

November 1928 - August 1, 2020

Jack Frisch of Nampa died on August 1st of natural causes at the age of 91. Born in Colorado Springs in 1928, Jack's family moved to Idaho in 1938, settling in Melba where members of the family still remain.

Jack excelled at football and became part of Lyle Smith's Boise Junior College undefeated teams in 1947 and 1948. Jack transferred to Idaho State for the 1950-51 seasons, winning All-Rocky Mountain Conference honors and held mutliple rushing records for the Bengals that stood until the 1980's. There he earned Little All-American honors as a running back.

He was drafted by the Army in 1951 and served his tour in post-war France, Italy and Germany at a time when American servicemen were warmly received by Europeans. While serving he also coached and played for the 547th Ordnance MAM Company football team that competed against other army-organized teams. His tour in Europe had a profound impact on his life and he often fondly recounted his experiences there in his last months.

Upon his return to America, Jack received letters from multiple professional teams inviting him to try out, but he moved instead to Los Angeles to attend diesel mechanic school and then once again returned to the Melba area.

Jack married fellow Melba resident Marlene Gilreath in 1956 and they had three children together. During that time he endured a double corneal transplant that was to sideline him for much of a year.

Jack delivered bulk fuel and gas for Lloyd Coleman in Melba. After returning to farming with his brother Ken, Jack ultimately joined Amalgated Sugar Company in Nampa, eventually retiring from Amalgamated in 1990.

Jack led a robust retirement, traveling and photographing the back roads of the rural West and visiting his children and grand children on the West Coast. Jack also was a familiar fixture at CJ Strike Reservoir, indulging his love of fishing.

Additionally, Jack was an enthusiastic cook, baker and griller, with some of his namesake recipes being served at community potlucks in Cambridge Idaho and in fishing camps in Alaska to this day.

Jack was preceeded in death by his brothers James, John, Ken, and Frank, as well as by his sister Betty Huter. Jack is survived by his sisters Dorothy Heitala (Roseville, CA), Sue Oswald (Cottonwood, AZ), Peggy Friddle (Melba) and by his brother Butch (Nampa). Jack is also survived by his children Mindy Frisch of Petaluma, CA; Nickie Frisch Taylor of Albany, OR, and Joe Frisch of San Clemente, CA, and by his four grandchildren Kaitlin (New York, NY), Megan (Walnut Creek, CA), Hans (San Clemente) and Erik (currently serving with the 101st Airborne in Ft. Campbell, KY).

In light of the pandemic and out of concerns for guests, the family will only hold a graveside service in Melba for family members on Thursday, August 6. The family will schedule a remembrance event in 2021.





