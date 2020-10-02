1/1
Jack Harris
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Duane Harris
April 29, 1932 - September 21, 2020
Jack Duane Harris, of Nampa, passed away on Monday, September 21st, 2020 at age 88.
Jack was born on April 29th, 1932, in Bellingham, WA, to Robert and Ruth Harris. He was raised alongside his siblings Donna Sheppard, Paul Harris, and Eddie Harris.
Jack's passion came to life in the kitchen, where he was a phenomenal chef. He showed his love through feeding others, and was constantly creating the best dishes. Jack worked as the Executive Chef for Karcher Estates from 1989 to 1995. He was involved with his church, the Melba Community Baptist Church, while also enjoying fellowship within the Death Traps car club.
Jack is lovingly survived by his son, Carl Harris of Nampa, ID; his two grandchildren, Rachel and Jake Harris; and his siblings, Donna Sheppard, Paul Harris, and Eddie Harris.
Services will be held on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens at 5:00 pm; 15862 Indiana Ave, Caldwell, ID 83607. Funeral Home: Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel. 208-466-3545.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Service
05:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved