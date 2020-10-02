Jack Duane Harris

April 29, 1932 - September 21, 2020

Jack Duane Harris, of Nampa, passed away on Monday, September 21st, 2020 at age 88.

Jack was born on April 29th, 1932, in Bellingham, WA, to Robert and Ruth Harris. He was raised alongside his siblings Donna Sheppard, Paul Harris, and Eddie Harris.

Jack's passion came to life in the kitchen, where he was a phenomenal chef. He showed his love through feeding others, and was constantly creating the best dishes. Jack worked as the Executive Chef for Karcher Estates from 1989 to 1995. He was involved with his church, the Melba Community Baptist Church, while also enjoying fellowship within the Death Traps car club.

Jack is lovingly survived by his son, Carl Harris of Nampa, ID; his two grandchildren, Rachel and Jake Harris; and his siblings, Donna Sheppard, Paul Harris, and Eddie Harris.

Services will be held on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens at 5:00 pm; 15862 Indiana Ave, Caldwell, ID 83607. Funeral Home: Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel. 208-466-3545.





