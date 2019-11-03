|
Jack E. Printz
May 17, 1932 - October 21, 2019
Jack "Grampy" Printz, of Nampa, Idaho passed away peacefully at home, Monday Oct. 21, 2019.
Jack was born on May 17, 1932 in Bend, Or. To Helen Harala and George E. Diggs. Jack grew up on the Harala Ranch in Donnelley, Id. before moving to Boise, graduating from Boise High School in 1950. He was a Life member of the Nampa Elks Lodge 1389 serving as Past Exalted Ruler, Past Chairman of the Board, and Past Elk of the Year just to name a few. The Elks was his second home where he enjoyed all the activities and the lifelong friendships he made.
He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Betty L. Godlove Printz, 3 daughters, Karen (Mike) Moore, Susan Printz, Cheryl Ann Printz and 1 son Eddie Printz. 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother Bill Diggs and his daughter and son-in-law, Jeanette and Daryl Laeger.
Memorial Services to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the Nampa Elks Lodge 1389, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 11:00 am with lunch to immediately follow. A private burial will be held in the Kohlerlawn Cemetery, Nampa
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jack's name to the Nampa Elks Lodge 1389, 1116 1st St. S. Nampa, Id. 83651.
A special thank you to Treasure Valley Hospice, especially Sandy and Hailey for their loving care and assistance.
Arrangements by Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019