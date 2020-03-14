|
|
Jackie Scott Cawagdan
Febuary 23, 1982 - March 1, 2020
He is survived by his wife Cindy, son Koltyn, daughter Kaidyn. His mother Carla Smith, 8 siblings, and numerous other family members.
He is proceeded in death by his grandma Rose, 1 brother, 2 Aunts and other family members.
Memorial service will be at Fairview Church of the Nazarene located at 46 N. Fairview St. Nampa Idaho @ 2pm. A memorial potluck will be held [email protected] Lakeview Maple grove Park in Nampa Id
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 14, 2020