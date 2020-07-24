Jacob Donivan Martin
December 9, 1994 - July 18, 2020
Jacob Donivan Martin, 25, laid his battle with addiction to rest on July 18, 2020.
Jake had the most beautiful brown eyes, a smile that lit a room, a ridiculous sense of humor, and the voice of an angel. He was smart, witty, kind, and had manners that made his momma proud.
Jacob fought every day to keep his head straight, his heart pure and to place light where the darkness threatened. He was open and honest and never missed a chance to tell his family and friends how much he loved them. Jake's love for music could not be contained. He was a self-taught musician and loved every kind of music imaginable. When Jake played his guitar, it came from his soul and was when he felt most free from that darkness. His new audience has no clue what a musical treat they are about to receive.
Jacob is survived by his three beautiful children Peyton, Amaya, and Kamden. His love Shelby. And his parents Eric and Jaime Pesina and Rudy and Tanya Martin. His three sisters Payten, Tesserah, and Savannah and his three brothers Ethan, Mason, and Joseph. Grandparents Norma and Ferrin Harland. As well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Jacob is preceded in death by his very favorite person, his Granny (Lorna Ponce) and grandparents Pete and Connie Martin and his uncle, Tadd Portenier.
Drug overdose is a leading cause of injury death in the United States. No more shame, lets shatter the stigma.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapels in Caldwell. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com