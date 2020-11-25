Jacob Maria Smit

May 23, 1937 - November 22, 2020

Born in GroningenThe Netherlands, Jacob lived his early years in occupied Holland. He attended Trade School where he learned to be a carpenter. Now at age 83 Dad completed his last rocking horse, his last remodel, his last concrete pour and slipped quietly away from this earthly project. He headed out, anxious to join Old Man Weyher (Weyher Construction Company) on a new job site.

Through their 45 years together Violet was always ready for a new a adventure. She would pack up her household and head out with him. They were often accompanied by one or more of their eight children; Deborah Wren(Jimmy), Terry Wylie(Russ), Lisa Eshleman(Mike), Jake Smit jr, David Kroon(Julie), Daren Kroon(Sherry) Brenda Lloyd(Trace), Ryan Kroon(Jennifer) and Ray Schuil our Exchange Student from The Netherlands. Sadly his new project will begin alone.

It was dad's usual routine to slip quietly out of the house at 3:00 or 4:00am stop for a quick breakfast then head to the office to do the hated paperwork. This allowed him to wander the project during the day yelling orders, watching the cranes, and keeping an eye on the concrete pours. This was his passion. Normally he slipped quietly out of the house. However if he was mad at Violet for some dumb reason every light in the house was turned on when he left. He wasn't mad when he left Sunday morning. No lights were on. Travel light beloved husband and father. Get our new home ready for us.

Due to Covid a memorial service will be held in the spring.





