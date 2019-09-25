|
Jacqie Leann Page-Morton
August 8, 1973 - September 21, 2019
Jacqie Leann Page-Morton, born on August 8th, 1973 to David and Shannon Page in Caldwell, Idaho, passed away September 21st, 2019 to natural causes. She was raised in Homedale, Idaho, where she attended all years of schooling. Jacqie married Steven Eugene Morton on June 18th, 2011. She was a proud employee at CTI Foods in Wilder, Idaho for over 25 years. Amongst hobbies of gardening, traveling, shopping, and exploring different cuisines, Jacqie loved to spend time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She is survived by her husband, Steven Morton, mother, Shannon (Burl) Ferguson, sisters, Michelle Page Rhoton and Laura Page Egurrola, step-children, Brianne Morton and James Glenn, and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren. Preceding deaths include her paternal grandparents, Alex and Irene Page, maternal grandparents, Arthur (Jim) and Jean Criffield, and father, David Lee Page. A Celebration of Jacqie's Life will be held on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at 2PM at the Txoko Ona Basque Center, 333 S Main St., Homedale, Idaho.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019