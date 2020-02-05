Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 459-0833
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Marsing Homedale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jaime Plascencia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jaime Plascencia


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jaime Plascencia Obituary
Jaime Plascencia
April 26, 1955 - January 29, 2020
Our dad, Jaime "Hime" Plascencia, 64 of Marsing, Idaho peacefully entered into rest on January 29, 2020 at home surrounded by the extreme LOVE of his wife Dolores Plascencia and his children: Monica Plascencia, Nick (Brenda) Plascencia, Melissa (Mingo) Enrico, and TJ (Laticia) Plascencia.
We find comfort knowing that our Dad fought so hard, is no longer in pain, and cancer is no longer poisoning his body. Dad left a note saying, "'I look back without regrets and I look forward without fear' Love you all!"
Jaime was so PROUD to be a grandfather to 15 grandchildren and made us promise to share his love of fishing, hunting, camping and guns with each of them.
Dad raised us to be kind, GIVE more than you receive, work hard and always put family first!
Jaime was a friend to everyone and loved sharing a smile, food, hot wheels, or a good conversation. You had to speak loudly if he forgot his hearing aids, but he loved to tell stories, jokes and share in laughter.
Jaime leaves behind his wife, children, grandchildren, both parents Nicolas and Matilda Plascencia, his sister Mary Salazar, extended family and many friends. He is no doubt happy to be reunited with his brothers Victor and Fred Barroso.
Please join us to celebrate Jaime's Life Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10am at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell with graveside services following at the Marsing Homedale Cemetery. Viewing and Rosary Recital will take place February 6th from 5-8pm at Flahiff in Caldwell.
Through our dad's journey with cancer he experienced and developed a passion for a non-profit, River Discovery. If you find it in your heart, please make a donation in honor of Jaime Plascencia to River Discovery. River Discovery offers free outdoor adventures for cancer survivors that promote healing and strengthening of the mind, body and spirit.
Dad, may the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face, and the winds of destiny carry you aloft to dance with the stars.
Condolences can be given at www.flahiffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jaime's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -