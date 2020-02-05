|
Jaime Plascencia
April 26, 1955 - January 29, 2020
Our dad, Jaime "Hime" Plascencia, 64 of Marsing, Idaho peacefully entered into rest on January 29, 2020 at home surrounded by the extreme LOVE of his wife Dolores Plascencia and his children: Monica Plascencia, Nick (Brenda) Plascencia, Melissa (Mingo) Enrico, and TJ (Laticia) Plascencia.
We find comfort knowing that our Dad fought so hard, is no longer in pain, and cancer is no longer poisoning his body. Dad left a note saying, "'I look back without regrets and I look forward without fear' Love you all!"
Jaime was so PROUD to be a grandfather to 15 grandchildren and made us promise to share his love of fishing, hunting, camping and guns with each of them.
Dad raised us to be kind, GIVE more than you receive, work hard and always put family first!
Jaime was a friend to everyone and loved sharing a smile, food, hot wheels, or a good conversation. You had to speak loudly if he forgot his hearing aids, but he loved to tell stories, jokes and share in laughter.
Jaime leaves behind his wife, children, grandchildren, both parents Nicolas and Matilda Plascencia, his sister Mary Salazar, extended family and many friends. He is no doubt happy to be reunited with his brothers Victor and Fred Barroso.
Please join us to celebrate Jaime's Life Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10am at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell with graveside services following at the Marsing Homedale Cemetery. Viewing and Rosary Recital will take place February 6th from 5-8pm at Flahiff in Caldwell.
Through our dad's journey with cancer he experienced and developed a passion for a non-profit, River Discovery. If you find it in your heart, please make a donation in honor of Jaime Plascencia to River Discovery. River Discovery offers free outdoor adventures for cancer survivors that promote healing and strengthening of the mind, body and spirit.
Dad, may the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face, and the winds of destiny carry you aloft to dance with the stars.
Condolences can be given at www.flahiffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020