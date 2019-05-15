James Ronald Asmussen

April 15, 1934 - April 3, 2019

James was born in Ontario, Oregon to Harry N. and Belva E Asmussen on April 15, 1934 and died at his home in Nampa, Idaho on April 3, 2019.

He was raised on the family farm and lived there until his health problems caused a move to a smaller place.

He graduated from Payette High School in 1952 and married Velda L. Roth in 1953.

He was a clerk and then agent for Union Pacific Railroad for 41 years and served as president of the UP Old Timers Club when it was active. He was a member of El Korah Shrine and "clowned" around with the Shriners in many parades.

While he was with Union Pacific, he also ran a small dairy and with the help from his wife and children managed a 7000 laying hen operation.

He loved to hunt and fish and always had game meat and fish in the family freezer.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years; his children, Sara Asmussen (Marco), James E. (Debra) and Lisa Black (Michael); his sisters, Dorothy Quinly (Bob), Beverly Aldrich and Margaret Lightfoot (Gene); ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who will miss "Grumpy Pa" who loved them very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, James R., Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM at Riverside Cemetery in Payette on May 20, 2019. Following the services there will be a time of fellowship at The Hideaway Grill, 1630 3rd Avenue South, Payette, ID.

Services are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651.

