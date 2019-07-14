James "Jim" B. Brooks

September 29, 1947 - July 11, 1929

James "Jim" B. Brooks 72, of Nampa, passed away at his home in Nampa on Thursday July 11, 2019 with his loving wife at his side.

Jim was born September 29, 1947 in Chesterfield Illinois to James and Katie Brooks. Jim worked 33 years as a technician for AT&T phone service. Jim retired from there. He then pursued a second career in truck driving. He hauled many of the local vegetables out of Idaho. He drove the big rig for 5 years. Jim proudly served in the Armed Forces to protect our country. He was active in the Vietnam War. Jim enjoyed his wild turkey, beer, fishing, and football on Sundays. He had a great sense of humor. Jim loved his family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife, Veva; brother, Jerry (Darci); daughter, Amber Brooks Smith; step sons, Steve and Chris Welborn and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Katie Brooks and his son, Jeff Brooks.

The family would like to acknowledge their deep appreciation for the staff at Journeys Hospice who have been a tremendous help and support in our time of need.

Donations can be made to: Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, 110 West Main Street, Freehold NJ 07728

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave South, Nampa ID 208-442-8171 with military honors provided by personnel from the Idaho Army National Guard. There will be a visitation and viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday evening, July 16th from 5:30-7:30pm.

The family would like to invite everyone to a celebration of life at the house after services. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 14, 2019