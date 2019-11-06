|
James Lynn Bunger, Jr
May 10, 1941 - October 27, 2019
James "Jimmy" Lynn Bunger, Jr., 78, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 27th, 2019. Jimmy was the loving son of James Lynn Bunger, Sr. and Kathryn Pauline Bunger (Hanger), and oldest brother to Robert L. Bunger and Charles H. Bunger.
He is survived by his brother, Charles "Charlie" Bunger (Vicki); nieces and nephews, Tracy (Fred) Bunger of Fennimore, NJ, Scott (Janet) Bunger of Boise, Aaron Bunger of Middleton, Brent Bunger of Caldwell, Shawn (Nichole) Bunger of Fruitland, Lindsay Bunger of Caldwell, Forrest Lee of Boise, Victor Lee of Texas, and Misty Monasco of Texas; and several great nieces and nephews.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents James "Lynn" Bunger, Sr. and Kathryn Pauline Bunger, and his brother Robert "Bob" Bunger.
Jimmy was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 10th, 1941 and grew up on the family dairy in Tolleson, Arizona. Born with Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy, Jimmy could always be found with a smile on his face, doing chores with his brothers and rounding up the cattle with his beloved dog, Taffy. At Jimmy's birth, his doctors told his parents that he would not make it past his teen years. With his family's love and support and Jim's sheer grit, he proved the doctors wrong.
Jimmy graduated from Tolleson Union High School in 1961 where he was a friend to all! Jimmy had a love of sports and could be found on the sidelines, keeping stats and providing inspiration, especially for his brother's teams!
When the family moved to Idaho in 1971, Jimmy took great pleasure in visiting with family and friends and was always up for an adventure. Whether it was tubing in the rivers of Idaho, going to rodeos, heading south to Utah, Arizona or wherever he could hitch a ride, he went, including a few visits to New Jersey. He enjoyed auctions, antiques, sports books, baseball cards, the L.A.Dodgers and stats on everything!
He was an avid supporter of his nieces and nephews and their activities. If there was a game or drill team event, or a 4-H fair, he was there, the loudest one on the sidelines.
The family will be forever grateful to Jim's amazing caregivers that cared for him when his parents were unable to do so, Gabriel and Maria of Nampa and Debbie and Bob of Nampa. His youngest brother, Charlie and wife Vicki, were instrumental in seeing that he was well taken care of in his later years.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday Nov. 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenleaf Cemetery, Greenleaf, under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. Condolences may be shared at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The March of Dimes, 1550 Crystal Dr, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019