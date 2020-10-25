James Michael Bunn
June 28, 1970 - October 15, 2020
James Michael Bunn, born June 28, 1970, died on October 15, 2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. James was a very quiet person who loved his family very much. He received his Masters of Business Administration on May 18, 2002, and spent most of his life working in the medical field as an essential worker. He and his family lived in Idaho, Wisconsin, Arizona, Washington, and most recently, New Mexico. James dedicated his life to making the medical profession function more efficiently everywhere he lived
James was active in his church. He loved working with wood, target shooting, hunting and fishing. He loved the outdoors. He loved spending time with his family and taking day trips on weekends with them to see nearby sites, ever expanding his children's education with hands-on opportunities. James had a great sense of humor. He was supportive of his family in all of their endeavors. Family always came first.
He is survived by his wife Kelsi, daughter Kyleigh and son Caleb; his parents John and Carol Bunn of Nampa, Idaho; his brother John (Kim), niece and nephew of Nampa, Idaho; and sister Shelley Bunn (Dan Suhr) of Salem, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his son Tristan.
Arrangements are through Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. A reception will be held at Bowman's October 29, 2020, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The funeral will be October 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center located at 8625 S. Linder Road, Kuna, Idaho, with a reception prior to the services from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. He will be interred in Cloverdale Cemetery with his son Tristan. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bowmanfuneral.com
Contributions may be made to the James Bunn Memorial Fund. https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-james-bunn-memorial-fund