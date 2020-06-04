James Leroy Clark
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, James Leroy Clark passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2020 in Parma, Idaho. He was 76 years old.
Jim was born on November 12, 1943 to Bernard B (Jack) Clark and Edna Ellen Thomson Clark in Monterey Park, California. He was the third of their three sons. He graduated from Redondo Union High in 1962. He always gave his wrestling coaches credit for helping him get through high school. He also participated in the printing Vo-Tech program in high school, which helped him in his later career path.
When Jim was 15, he met the love of his life, Jerri Johnson. They went steady for 5 years and on June 19, 1964 Jim and Jerri married in Los Angeles. Their marriage was solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 20, 1964. After their first three daughters- Lisa, Kim and Jaymi, were born they had the opportunity to move to Idaho in 1972 where they added two more daughters-Chari and Carri and a son, James Leroy II, to their family. Jim and Jerri loved raising their family in Idaho, but Jim missed the ocean and went to the Oregon Coast on vacation whenever he got the chance. When Jim moved to Boise, he went into business with Robert Alexander. They started AC Printing in downtown Boise. They had a very successful partnership, worked hard and built their business, eventually moving out of downtown Boise and evolving their business into Alexander Clark Business Forms. Jim and Robert had a great friendship as well as a successful business. They loved to hunt together and had many great hunting adventures. The great room at the Clark house wouldn't be the same without Robert's prize moose head above the fireplace.
Jim's greatest passion was his family. He loved to spend time with his kids and grandkids teaching them the value of working hard, seeing your tasks through to the end, and the great feeling of accomplishment of a job well done. When Boise got too full, Jim bought some acreage in Parma, Idaho that would later be known as Little Creek Ranch. The ranch became home to the Clark Family and Parma became their community. Jim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jerri; and his daughters: Lisa (Mark) Jensen, Kim (Trevis) Powell, Jaymi (Ron) Zabel, Chari (Russ) Fowler, Carri (Paul) Jensen; and son James (Alexis) Clark. He is also survived by 12 grandsons (Travis, Denton, Scott, Robert, James Augustus, Chris, Thomas, Jack, Hunter, Jimmy, Billy, Sawyer); three granddaughters (Cami, Millie and Susi); six great-grandchildren; and his brother Chuck Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Edna; his brother Dave; and his sweet great-granddaughter Scarlett.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, June 6, at the Clark's Park, 34833 Hwy 95, in Parma. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, June 5, at the Parma Ward Chapel located at 307 E. Andrews, in Parma. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, James Leroy Clark passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2020 in Parma, Idaho. He was 76 years old.
Jim was born on November 12, 1943 to Bernard B (Jack) Clark and Edna Ellen Thomson Clark in Monterey Park, California. He was the third of their three sons. He graduated from Redondo Union High in 1962. He always gave his wrestling coaches credit for helping him get through high school. He also participated in the printing Vo-Tech program in high school, which helped him in his later career path.
When Jim was 15, he met the love of his life, Jerri Johnson. They went steady for 5 years and on June 19, 1964 Jim and Jerri married in Los Angeles. Their marriage was solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 20, 1964. After their first three daughters- Lisa, Kim and Jaymi, were born they had the opportunity to move to Idaho in 1972 where they added two more daughters-Chari and Carri and a son, James Leroy II, to their family. Jim and Jerri loved raising their family in Idaho, but Jim missed the ocean and went to the Oregon Coast on vacation whenever he got the chance. When Jim moved to Boise, he went into business with Robert Alexander. They started AC Printing in downtown Boise. They had a very successful partnership, worked hard and built their business, eventually moving out of downtown Boise and evolving their business into Alexander Clark Business Forms. Jim and Robert had a great friendship as well as a successful business. They loved to hunt together and had many great hunting adventures. The great room at the Clark house wouldn't be the same without Robert's prize moose head above the fireplace.
Jim's greatest passion was his family. He loved to spend time with his kids and grandkids teaching them the value of working hard, seeing your tasks through to the end, and the great feeling of accomplishment of a job well done. When Boise got too full, Jim bought some acreage in Parma, Idaho that would later be known as Little Creek Ranch. The ranch became home to the Clark Family and Parma became their community. Jim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jerri; and his daughters: Lisa (Mark) Jensen, Kim (Trevis) Powell, Jaymi (Ron) Zabel, Chari (Russ) Fowler, Carri (Paul) Jensen; and son James (Alexis) Clark. He is also survived by 12 grandsons (Travis, Denton, Scott, Robert, James Augustus, Chris, Thomas, Jack, Hunter, Jimmy, Billy, Sawyer); three granddaughters (Cami, Millie and Susi); six great-grandchildren; and his brother Chuck Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Edna; his brother Dave; and his sweet great-granddaughter Scarlett.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, June 6, at the Clark's Park, 34833 Hwy 95, in Parma. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, June 5, at the Parma Ward Chapel located at 307 E. Andrews, in Parma. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.