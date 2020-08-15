James "Jim" Leslie Crow
April 21, 1939 - August 8, 2020
James "Jim" Leslie Crow, 81, passed away August 8th in Kuna, Idaho. Jim was born in Nampa on April 21, 1939 to Frances "Bill" and Neva Crow, the oldest of three boys.
Jim graduated from Nampa High in 1957, and enjoyed playing both football and baseball during his high school years. Jim married Sherry Robinson in 1958. To this union they raised four children, Julie, Mike, Patrick and Casey.
Jim worked for Birds Eye, Rambo Rock Crushing and owned Cox's Tasty Donuts. Most of his career was spent working on the Railroad (PFE), where he retired after working 30 years.
Jim enjoyed spending time in the Owyhee Mountains and the Arco Desert. He also enjoyed and carried around the memories of his involvement with the Owyhee Historical Society. Jim was an avid reader, enjoying books on Indian history and archeology. Jim married Marion Nugent in 1996. His heart was broken when she passed away early in 2019, and he never fully recovered from losing her.
Jim's body has been donated to Idaho State University, at his request. This program allows medical students to have the privilege of exploring the human body.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife Marion and parents Bill and Neva Crow.
He is survived by; his brothers Jerry (Carol) Crow, Bill (Cyndi) Crow; children, Julie (Craig) Vance, Mike (Angie) Crow, Pat (Charlotte) Crow, Casey (Cindy) Crow; several grandkids, great grandkids; nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later time. The family would like to give special thanks to Swan Falls Assisted Living and Canyon Hospice for their kind and gentle touch they showed dad. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com
.