James Charles Delfino
31 March 1947 - 13 January 2020
Last night the world lost a great man. My father in law, James Charles Delfino left this earth to move on to his next adventure. He was 72.
He is survived by his children Teresa, Sherman, Kathy, Danny, Jim, and David (and of course their significant others). He has left behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
He has also left behind his mother, Betty, and siblings of whom I am unable to name at this time but will definitely do so soon, including his recently found sister, Judith.
Nieces, nephews, cousins and friends will also mourn this loving man.
Jim was an avid sportsman. He loved to fish and hunt and did so right up to the end. He loved being in the outdoors.
Now he has joined his beautiful wife, Linda and their son, Joey, who have both preceded him.
Prayers and well wishes are so greatly appreciated at this times we mourn the loss of our family patriarch.
Service will be held 1846 N. Dawn Place
Boise, Idaho 83713 at 4:30 pm
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 18, 2020