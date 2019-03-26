Home

Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
Boise, ID
View Map
Resources
James Edmunds Obituary
James Ray Edmunds, 77, of Shoshone, Idaho passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300 To read the obituary or express condolences please visit zeyerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019
