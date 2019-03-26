|
|
James Ray Edmunds, 77, of Shoshone, Idaho passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300 To read the obituary or express condolences please visit zeyerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019