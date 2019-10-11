Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
New Covenant Baptist Church
624 Lake Lowell Ave
Nampa, ID
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for James Grimes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Grimes


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Grimes Obituary
James Robert Grimes
March 4, 1957 - September 20, 2019
James Robert Grimes was born March 4, 1957 in Salina, Kansas to Don and Delma Grimes. He was raised on a 360-acre farm where he learned to love hard work. In 1967 the family moved to Meridian, ID where he graduated in 1975. All through high school he worked in the tire business. In 1978 he moved to Blyth, CA to continue work in the tire industry. In 1981 he made a career change and went to culinary school. His passion for the culinary arts became his calling in this life. These skills allowed him to work in numerous distinguished restaurants in Southern California.
In 1988 he became a father to Catherine Danielle. 1990 found he and Cathy returning home to Idaho. Once returning to the Treasure Valley he began sharing his culinary skills in numerous retirement communities. Due to failing health in 2012 Jim retired and lived in Nampa until his death September 20, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter Cathy Grimes, grandson Zainin, granddaughter Ivory, Sister Donna (Bob) Wade, Aunt Lorna Smith and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Don, Mother Delma, Sister Ruth and Brother Billy.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, October 18th at New Covenant Baptist Church: 624 Lake Lowell Ave, Nampa, ID 83686. Please join us in sharing of memories of James.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.