James J. "Jim" Herrera, 85, of Nampa, died on October 23, 2019. A viewing will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 followed by a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Nampa. Burial will follow in the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Nampa. An online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019