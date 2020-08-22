James Kish

James Anthony Kish, 85, of Nampa, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at a local care center. A funeral service will be held Monday August 24th at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ located at 3015 S. Kimball Ave, Caldwell. A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held Tuesday August 25th at 1:00 p.m. at The Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel. 208-467-7300





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store