Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 459-0833
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Caldwell, ID
View Map
James Kremer

James Kremer Obituary
James Patrick "Jim" Kremer
January 23, 1934 - July 8, 2019
James Patrick "Jim" Kremer (85) of Caldwell, ID passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born January 23, 1934 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
He served honorably in the United States Navy and spent 21 years as a police officer with the city of Nampa, before driving bus for Boise Winnemucca Stages prior to his retirement.
He Married Veda Fae (Dunn) Kremer May 2, 1954 in Caldwell, ID and raised 4 rambunctious boys and they spent 54 wonderful years together.
James was an amazing father, grandpa, great-grandpa and great great-grandpa. He was the kindest soul and his boys were blessed to have him as their role model.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Veda; a son, James P. Kremer Jr.; two grandsons; his parents and several siblings
He is survived by his 3 sons, Randy (Loretta) Kremer, Bryan (Helen) Kremer, Gordon Kremer as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Pops you will be missed
The family will greet family and friends at a viewing from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday June 11, 2019 at the Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, June 12, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell. Condolences may be left for the family at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 10, 2019
