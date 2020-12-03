1/1
James Medina
James H Medina
November 1, 1947 - November 29, 2020
James H Medina passed away Nov. 29th, 2020 in Nampa ID after a hard fought battle with cancer. Dad was born on Nov. 1, 1947 in Monte Vista Co. to Henry and Mary Medina.
Dad was number 6 out of 10 siblings, he is survived by his sisters Priscilla Armenta, Lucy Armenta and his brother Ray Medina.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father his daughter Gabrielle and son Sierra.
He is survived by his kids James Medina(Boss), Shannon Medina Cates, Shauna Saenz, Nicholas Medina Cates and Cesarae Medina
Dad graduated from Notus High School in 1966, he was involved in the athletic program specifically track and field.
He went on to drive big trucks for the next thirty plus years and was able to fulfill his dream of owning a couple of his own, lastly the Blue Goose. He was very proud and anybody who knew him knew he'd be busy washing and waxing it from top to bottom.
We know you'll be watching us from above, dancing in the sky, watering your garden, planting your flowers and driving your truck.
He always said it's such a privilege to live on gods land and we better appreciate it.
We love you dad and you will never be forgotten.
"Ya me Voy, Ya me llevan"


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
