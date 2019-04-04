Services Thomason Funeral Home 221 East Court Street Weiser , ID 83672 (208) 414-1234 Graveside service 1:30 PM Eastside Cemetery Midvale , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for James Morgan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Morgan

James P. Morgan

October 24, 1945 - April 1, 2019

James Patrick Morgan (JP) was born October 24, 1945 to Robert L. and Vila M. Morgan in Nampa Idaho. JP passed on April 1, 2019 at the age of 73 after a short hard-fought battle with cancer.

JP grew up in Midvale Idaho. His tall tales, shenanigans, and great friendships started with his life in Midvale. During JP's years at Midvale High School, JP participated in burning an "M" in the middle of the rival Cambridge football field.

While he was being an amazing father to 2 daughters, he fell in love while living in Post Falls, Idaho with Darlene Petersen. They were married in 1980 in a small ceremony in her hometown of Cascade Idaho. Their lives and careers took them to many different places across Idaho, Montana and Oregon. Their relationship is an example of two people staying strong, devoted and connected with mutual respect and love for each other. And maybe a little shenanigan!

While JP had 20 years with Boise Cascade logging and driving truck, it was his career as a Paramedic that filled him up. During JP's volunteer days as a basic EMT, he got the taste of what it feels like to save a life with his own bare hands and rely on his "gut feelings" in crucial situations. This is what lead him to his true calling in life as a Paramedic. JP treated every patient as if they were his own family. He was an example to his colleagues and greatly respected in his field.

JP could not decide on one hobby! So, he had many. What came first, mules or oil painting? Well, there was an airplane in between! As an empty nester, he leared to fly an airplane and bought a 1947 Stinson tail dragger. His longest flight he piloted was a round trip from La Grande Oregon to Laurel Montana. He frequently flew into Red's Horse Ranch in the Minam Canyon Oregon for breakfast and to Cascade Idaho for lunch.

When JP took up oil painting, it did not take long for JP and Darlene's house to become a personal art gallery. From mountain landscapes, wildlife and cowboy life his eye to detail made his art special. He dabbled in making birthday cards that his grandchildren cherish.

Living a life long dream of having land and mules became a reality as well. JP was a natural cowboy, so of course, caring for pack mules was another passion. There are many stories from packing in for elk hunting, the Winnemucca Nevada Mule Rodeo and mule endurance races. While helping beloved friends check in for one particular endurance race, it was quite evident that the ladies were swooning over the Sam Elliot look a like. The story is told with words like "swooning and googly eyes." When JP asked for them to "save me," he heard giggles and "giddy up, we will see you in a couple of hours."

JP is survived by his wife Darlene Petersen Morgan (Emmett, Idaho), Daughter Bentley Morgan (Charles Simak, Bend, Oregon), grandchildren Jennifer Collins (Anchorage Alaska), Lucas Simak (Bend, Oregon) and Jordan Simak (Bend, Oregon), and brother Keith Morgan (Midvale, Idaho). He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Vila Morgan, sister Ila Morgan, daughter Brooke Morgan, and granddaughter Christina Collins. Also beloved mules Cotton, BR, and Shadow.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:30 at Eastside Cemetery in Midvale, Idaho. A Potluck Pie Social will follow the service at the V.F.W. Hall in Midvale.

In lieu of flowers, JP requests memorial donations to be sent to Heart 2 Heart Ranch 501c-3 "Where every child feels special!"

26245 Pioneer Lane

Parma, ID 83660

Let me tell you about my Dad

I'm trying hard to hide my Sad…

The man of all men lived with integrity

Ask anybody of his Credibility

Sit still for a long story telling session

Saving lives was his passion

Blue eyes and a mustache for days

Would drop everything and head your way

Hands so strong, you know you are safe

No one could possibly replace

My Dad lived a big life, and now has wings

My Dad lived a big life, and now has wings

Being my father was my favorite thing