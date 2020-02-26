|
James (Jim) Slegers
Jan. 7, 1954 - Feb. 22, 2020
James (Jim) Slegers, 66, of Eagle, Idaho, went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2020, passing away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on January 7, 1954 to Len and Tess Slegers in Artesia, California. Jim was the third of six children: Janet, Hubert, Mitch (deceased), Fred, and Bennett.
Jim began his childhood on the family dairy in Buena Park, California, attending Artesia Christian School. The family later moved the dairy to Ontario, California where he graduated from Ontario Christian High School. He then furthered his education at Chaffey College.
Jim married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Kroes on August 2, 1974, and shared a dedicated, Christ centered love for 45 years. They were blessed with two children, Nathan and Alexa. There was always a special place in his heart for his children, especially his grandchildren.
They started their own business, Sundance Dairy, in Corona, California in 1975 and 20 years later, made the bold decision to relocate to Kuna, Idaho, where they farmed and operated their dairy from 1996 to present. The wide open spaces, slower pace and friendly people of Idaho were a perfect fit.
Jim had a great sense of humor, with a big repertoire of jokes at the ready. He loved to make people laugh with gentle teasing or a joke that caught you off guard.
He was a world traveler, and visited many places including Australia, Europe, Tahiti, the Caribbean, Alaska, Hawaii, Costa Rica and Mexico. He fulfilled one of his bucket list items when he "ran with the bulls" in Spain.
He was most at home out on his dairy, on the open ocean or on the open road cruising on his Harley. Wherever he went, he was recognized for his legendary beard.
He had a superhuman work ethic, with many friends in the dairy industry.
Jim learned to fish from his parents as a child and fishing became a lifelong passion. He took many fishing trips with family and friends to the world's top fishing spots, with his all time favorite being Cabo San Lucas. He successfully landed many varieties of his favorite species - Marlin, as well as sailfish, dorado, wahoo, roosterfish, tuna and tarpon. His interest in fish extended to raising aquarium fish in Corona where he won many trophies at the Los Angeles County Fair.
Jim was a lifetime follower of Christ and a faithful supporter of the churches he attended and of Christian education. In his prayers thanking God for his many blessings, he was a humble disciple, always including the phrase "although I don't deserve them".
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his two children, Nathan (Christina) and Alexa (Tyler) Head and four grandchildren, Evan, Malia, Ellie, James and baby boy due in April; sister Janet; brothers Hubert, Fred and Bennett; Aunt Pearl and numerous in-laws, cousins, nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Len and Tess Slegers and brother Mitch.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held Friday, February 28 at 10:30 am at the Eagle Christian Church in the Chapel, 100 Short Lane, Eagle, ID 83636. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) at 912 Killian Hill Road, SW Suite 205 Lilburn, GA 30047 or www.lbda.org in honor and memory of Jim.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020