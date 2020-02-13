|
|
James E. Stewart
Jim Stewart, 85, of Caldwell, formerly of Marsing, peacefully passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at a local care facility. Mr. Stewart, a lifelong Idahoan, is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Eleanor Henrichs Stewart; and his children Bill Stewart of Marsing and Barb Dines of Marsing. He was preceded in death by parents; four siblings; first wife; and a grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, February 14 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11792 Linden RD in Caldwell with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 AM prior to the services. Burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 S Indiana in Caldwell.
The family invites friends for a meal and time of fellowship at The Church following the burial. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020