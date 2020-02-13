Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
11792 Linden RD
Caldwell, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
11792 Linden RD
Caldwell, ID
View Map

James Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Stewart Obituary
James E. Stewart
Jim Stewart, 85, of Caldwell, formerly of Marsing, peacefully passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at a local care facility. Mr. Stewart, a lifelong Idahoan, is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Eleanor Henrichs Stewart; and his children Bill Stewart of Marsing and Barb Dines of Marsing. He was preceded in death by parents; four siblings; first wife; and a grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, February 14 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11792 Linden RD in Caldwell with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 AM prior to the services. Burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 S Indiana in Caldwell.
The family invites friends for a meal and time of fellowship at The Church following the burial. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -