James Washburn
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Tevya Washburn
James Tevya Washburn passed away on May 12, 2020, dying unexpectedly of a pulmonary embolism that led to cardiac arrest at age 38. He is dearly missed by his wife, Jill, and their four children: Colter (10), Ellie (8), Lorelai (4), and Ezra (2).
Tevya was born on July 4, 1981. He earned a degree in history from BYU-Idaho, where he met his lovely wife, Jill Miller, and they were married for time and all eternity on December 29, 2007, in the Boise Temple. Professionally, he built a successful online business. In 2019, he became a "digital nomad," taking his family on an unforgettable adventure across MesoAmerica for nearly a year. His most important calling in life was to be a husband and father.
The public viewing will be held on May 21, 6:00 - 8:00pm, at the Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. The funeral will be held on May 22, 1:00pm, at the Melba Cemetery. To read the full obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Funeral
01:00 PM
Melba Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved