James Tevya Washburn
James Tevya Washburn passed away on May 12, 2020, dying unexpectedly of a pulmonary embolism that led to cardiac arrest at age 38. He is dearly missed by his wife, Jill, and their four children: Colter (10), Ellie (8), Lorelai (4), and Ezra (2).
Tevya was born on July 4, 1981. He earned a degree in history from BYU-Idaho, where he met his lovely wife, Jill Miller, and they were married for time and all eternity on December 29, 2007, in the Boise Temple. Professionally, he built a successful online business. In 2019, he became a "digital nomad," taking his family on an unforgettable adventure across MesoAmerica for nearly a year. His most important calling in life was to be a husband and father.
The public viewing will be held on May 21, 6:00 - 8:00pm, at the Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. The funeral will be held on May 22, 1:00pm, at the Melba Cemetery. To read the full obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 19, 2020.