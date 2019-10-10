|
|
Jamie Lynn Parsons
December 5, 1975 - October 4, 2019
Jamie Lynn Parsons, 43, of Newport, Washington passed away Friday, October 4th, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at 1 p.m., location to be determined.
Jamie was born on December 5th, 1975, in Nampa, Idaho to the loving parents William Wesley and Linda Rae Parsons. In his teenage years he met the love of his life, Jammie Jo Kitchin, and together through their union and love they made their family and shared their 6 children.
In his younger years, Jamie enjoyed fishing, working on his vehicles, wrestling and playing with the boys putting on the Parsons meathook, spending any minute he could with his family. Jamie did anything he could to stay young. He was always the life of any party. His sense of humor and personality had a way of pulling people in.
To Jamie his family was everything. He taught them to enjoy life and how to have a good time. Jamie felt his children were his greatest accomplishment. He was proud of each and every one of them. He often commented on how he got such great kids.
Jamie worked as a concrete finisher and took great pride in his work and providing for his family. He had a way of touching everyone he worked with and made lifelong friends along the way.
He leaves behind his wife and the mother of his children, Jammie Jo Parsons of Newport, WA; a son James Parsons and his significant other, Odessa Churchill, a son Joseph Parsons, a daughter Jaelin Parsons, a daughter Jaden Parsons, a son Jesse Parsons all from Newport, WA. His brothers Wesley Parsons, Rich Kitchin, and Everett Stotts, his sisters Tammy Howerton, Betty Parsons, Cindy Tollman, and Donna Amen. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother David, his son Jamie and his father-in-law James. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019