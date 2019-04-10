Home

Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 459-0833
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
View Map
Jana (Morse) McKnight


1936 - 2019
Jana (Morse) McKnight Obituary
Jana Vee (Morse) McKnight
December 31, 1936 - April 7, 2019
Jana Vee (Morse) McKnight, was born on December 31, 1936 to Clarence Earl Morse and Ethel Lillian Ingram. She is survived by her children Scott, Rod, and Rainbow; also, her sister Ethel Dee Simpson and brother David Earl Morse.
Jan loved to tap dance and act in plays locally. She loved laughing and joking and was proud of her earth youth and beauty.
She welcomed into her life Chad McKnight and his children Bekki, Tammy and Corey and considered them all her own children - once their own mother, Virginia passed. Virginia told Jana, "You're going to raise my kids," and Jana lived up to that. We'll all Miss you mom and we'll meet again.
Love your Children
A viewing will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00-10:30 am at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Middleton Cemetery. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019
