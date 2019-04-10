Jana Vee (Morse) McKnight

December 31, 1936 - April 7, 2019

Jana Vee (Morse) McKnight, was born on December 31, 1936 to Clarence Earl Morse and Ethel Lillian Ingram. She is survived by her children Scott, Rod, and Rainbow; also, her sister Ethel Dee Simpson and brother David Earl Morse.

Jan loved to tap dance and act in plays locally. She loved laughing and joking and was proud of her earth youth and beauty.

She welcomed into her life Chad McKnight and his children Bekki, Tammy and Corey and considered them all her own children - once their own mother, Virginia passed. Virginia told Jana, "You're going to raise my kids," and Jana lived up to that. We'll all Miss you mom and we'll meet again.

Love your Children

A viewing will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00-10:30 am at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Middleton Cemetery. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com