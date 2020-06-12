Janalee Plaizier
Janalee Plaizier, 49, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with her husband and two of her children by her side in Nampa, Idaho.
Jana was born to Velle and Venita Anderson on January 12, 1971, in Murray, Utah. She was the second of five children. She spent most of her childhood in Bluffdale, Utah. She had many fond memories of family trips in their camper. As a teenager she participated in beauty pageants and enjoyed home economic classes.
She graduated from Bingham High School and then attended Heritage Beauty College where she received her beautician's license.
She was married to John Plaizier on May 24, 1996, in the Bountiful, Utah Temple. They have three children. Together the five of them moved to Idaho in 2006. Her greatest joy in life came from being a stay at home mom. She loved her family more than anything in the world. Whether it was working in the yard, hiking, or playing tennis, she loved spending time with her family.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and found joy in serving and ministering to others.
She is survived by her husband, John; three children: Derek, Brandon, and Lindsay; parents Velle and Venita; and siblings: Vellene, Teresa, Russell and Chad.
Private family services will be held. To express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.